Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.91.

MDLA opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $201,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,249.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137,748.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,808,393 shares of company stock valued at $58,061,463.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,337.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medallia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 188.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 529,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 213.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

