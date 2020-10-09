Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFIN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

