Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $9.95. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 92,665 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,943,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,634,895. Also, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at C$189,119.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

