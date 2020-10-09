Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $9.95. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 92,665 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.
In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,943,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,634,895. Also, Senior Officer Hélène Hallak sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at C$189,119.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.