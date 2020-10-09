Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

MCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

MCY opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 25.8% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 510,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 463,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

