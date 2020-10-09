Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,058 shares during the period. Meritage Homes makes up approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.21% of Meritage Homes worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $297,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

