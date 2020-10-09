Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meritor by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

