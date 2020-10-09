Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Maxim Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.60. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.