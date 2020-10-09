Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.45. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 5,118 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative net margin of 14.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

