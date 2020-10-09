M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $3.03. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 648 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

