Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4,019.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Microchip Technology by 72.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 75,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,215. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

