Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.42

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.42 and last traded at $114.21, with a volume of 49521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

