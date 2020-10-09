Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.42

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.42 and last traded at $114.21, with a volume of 49521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,250,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 193.0% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $7,161,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

