Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $61.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 369,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,692,734. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

