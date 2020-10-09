Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.72. 1,075,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,441,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,593.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

