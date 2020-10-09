Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Midas has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3,998.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00012736 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00398554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000384 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007708 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.