Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $121.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.86 million and the highest is $121.80 million. Mimecast posted sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $490.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $492.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $577.21 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,133,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,283 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 113.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 36.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 473,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

