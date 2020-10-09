Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.49. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 38.46 and a current ratio of 49.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Minco Silver news, Senior Officer Jennifer Trevitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$431,200.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

