Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 7,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

