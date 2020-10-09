Minter Network Price Down 3.1% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $25,260.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,989,317,922 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,108,355 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

