Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,145. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.