Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at CSFB

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lifted by CSFB from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $184.67 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

