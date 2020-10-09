Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Down to $36.22

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $34.29. Model N shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 2,362 shares trading hands.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 260.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,705.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

