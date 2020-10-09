MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00011210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Zaif, CryptoBridge and QBTC. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $81.53 million and $1.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.03288445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.29 or 0.02144439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00431317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01055035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00591629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00047789 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Upbit, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Livecoin, QBTC, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.