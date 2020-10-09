Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $42.65 on Monday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.