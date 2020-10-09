Monero (XMR) Price Hits $115.11 on Top Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.11 or 0.01039069 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Bithumb, Bitfinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,722,660 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coindeal, Binance, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Coinut, Exrates, OKEx, TradeOgre, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, Kraken, B2BX, Poloniex, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, CoinEx, Nanex, Liquid, Bittrex, Braziliex, Bitbns, Bisq, BitBay, Mercatox and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

