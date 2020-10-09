Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €4.90 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.59 ($8.93).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €4.63 ($5.44) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.48 and its 200 day moving average is €5.81.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

