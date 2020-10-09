Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DADA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

