Morgan Stanley Boosts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $17.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

