Morgan Stanley Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $73.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.