Morgan Stanley Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $13.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.04 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Regions Financial by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 413,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165,720 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

