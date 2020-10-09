Morgan Stanley Cuts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $60.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

MGEE stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

