Morgan Stanley Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $69.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.62.

SAIA opened at $142.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $50,743,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 343.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

