Morgan Stanley Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $38.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 472,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.