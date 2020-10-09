Morgan Stanley Lowers Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to $149.00

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Man Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$1.45 during trading hours on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

