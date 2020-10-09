Morgan Stanley Raises J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $115.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $24,699,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $24,503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

