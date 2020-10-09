Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $104.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

