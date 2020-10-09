Morgan Stanley Raises Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $47.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Metlife stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Metlife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Metlife by 12.5% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Metlife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Metlife by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

