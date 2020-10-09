Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $74.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PRU opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

