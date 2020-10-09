Morgan Stanley Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $57.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

