Morgan Stanley Raises The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $158.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.40.

PG stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

