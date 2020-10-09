Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 131,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,232. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Capital International Investors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,670,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

