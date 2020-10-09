Morgan Stanley Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $74.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

NYSE ED opened at $82.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

