Morgan Stanley’s (MS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE MS opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

