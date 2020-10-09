MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

MOR stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is €106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.99. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

