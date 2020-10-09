MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Shares Up 1.7%

MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.74. 59,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 113,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

