Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $691.32

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $691.32 and traded as high as $730.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $723.50, with a volume of 4,973 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 604.47.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9998165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £2,645.73 ($3,457.11). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,852.80 ($5,034.37). Insiders purchased 1,246 shares of company stock worth $809,828 in the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.