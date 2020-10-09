MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.40. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,305. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after acquiring an additional 252,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

