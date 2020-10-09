Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $416.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.80.

MSCI stock opened at $346.40 on Monday. Msci has a 1 year low of $214.12 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

