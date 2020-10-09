M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.65.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after buying an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160,158 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

