Multi-collateral DAI Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.73 or 0.04880942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.